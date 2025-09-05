Two PA Residents Busted For Phillipsburg Shooting: Prosecutor

At 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31, Phillipsburg police responded to 3000 Rand Blvd. after gunshots were fired and a vehicle was seen fleeing the area, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

The suspect vehicle was soon located and stopped by the Lopatcong Township Police Department, authorities said. The occupants of the vehicle, Joshua Makuta a 23-year-old Allentown resident and Jorel Rivera, a 20-year-old Catasauqua resident, were arrested and lodged in the Warren County Correctional Center, authorities said.

Makuta and Rivera were both charged with several weapons offenses, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Phillipsburg and receive free news updates.