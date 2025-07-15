Truck Transporting Soda Overturns In Hunterdon County: Authorities

At 10:31 p.m., troopers responding to Bloomsbury Road and Old Kings Road in Bloomsbury Township after a Volvo tractor-trailer overturned while negotiating a curve, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Firefighters assisted with closing the record and securing the scene until they were called back to help wash off soda residue from the roadway, Bloomsbury Hose Co. #1 said.

No injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

