Toddler Found Unresponsive In Bathtub, Phillipsburg Woman Charged: Prosecutor

Phillipsburg police responded to the 300 block of Mercer Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, after receiving a report of an unresponsive child, Acting Warren County Prosecutor Jessica L. Cardone said in a release Friday, Sept. 19.

Officers provided basic life support and rushed the toddler to St. Luke’s Hospital, Warren Campus, the prosecutor said. The child was treated for submersion injuries and later transferred to St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus, where they were admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for advanced treatment, Cardone said.

An investigation determined that Amber L. Schubert, 28, was legally responsible for the care and supervision of the toddler at the time, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, Schubert was arrested, processed, and lodged in the Warren County Correctional Center. She was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Second-degree crimes in New Jersey carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison. Schubert is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, prosecutors said.

The investigation was conducted by the Phillipsburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

