In all three incidents, the vehicles were unlocked, and the keys were left inside, Phillipsburg police said. Officers are asking the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

"Please be sure to protect your belongings and remember to lock your doors," police said. "Remove any and all valuables from your vehicle. Try to park in a well-lit, populated area and always remove your keys."

