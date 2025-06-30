Three Men At Large After Phillipsburg Shooting: Police

At 1:49 a.m., officers responded to Mercer Street at River Street on a report of a shooting, Phillipsburg police said. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the shooting occurred and recovered a stolen vehicle out of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and a handgun, police said.

There are no known injuries and only property damage was discovered, police said. Three men fled the scene on foot, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

