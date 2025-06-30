A Few Clouds 88°

Three Men At Large After Phillipsburg Shooting: Police

Three people fled on foot following a shooting in Phillipsburg on early Monday morning, June 30, authorities said.

Phillipsburg Police

 Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police Facebook
Sam Barron

At 1:49 a.m., officers responded to Mercer Street at River Street on a report of a shooting, Phillipsburg police said. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the shooting occurred and recovered a stolen vehicle out of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and a handgun, police said.

There are no known injuries and only property damage was discovered, police said. Three men fled the scene on foot, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said. 

