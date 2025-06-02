Three Injured, 13 Displayed In Phillipsburg Fire: Police

At 4:45 p.m., officers, fire and EMS responded to 266 Heckman St. for a structure fire with flames and heavy smoke showing, Phillipsburg police said.

Upon arrival, the fire had extended to the top two floors and the attic of the building, a 3-story multi-unit apartment structure, police said.

All residents were safely evacuated by police and the fire was brought under control after 90 minutes, officials said. Three people were hospitalized, two with smoke inhalation and one with minor burns to their face and hands, along with smoke inhalation, police said. They have all since been released, police said.

The building suffered extensive fire, smoke, heat and water damage and has been deemed uninhabitable, police said. Two nearby homes suffered minor damage, police said. The 13 people left homeless are being assisted by the American Red Cross, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.

