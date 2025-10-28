Sachin Chaudhary was assisted by New Jersey Transit Police in purchasing a ticket to Hoboken, Phillipsburg police said.

Chaudhary recently experienced a mental health crisis and was hospitalized for bipolar disorder and psychosis, police said. He is not currently taking his prescribed medication and may be in a manic or confused state, police said.

He is originally from Bayonne and may attempt to return to the Phillipsburg area, where he frequently visits family and friends, police said. He is considered a potential danger to himself, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phillipsburg police said.

