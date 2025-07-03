Dorien E. Roberts, 18, of Port Murray, and Alfatir T. Kelly, 26, of Phillipsburg, were arrested after police responded to the 90th block of Mercer Street around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, June 30, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Phillipsburg Police were dispatched after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Though no victims were located, police found a stolen Pennsylvania vehicle, a handgun, and multiple bullet casings.

An investigation revealed the bullets struck a Mercer Street home nine times — while three people were inside.

Roberts and Kelly allegedly fled on foot but were later taken into custody. Both are currently being held at the Warren County Correctional Center, pending a pretrial detention hearing next week.

The duo is charged with:

Conspiracy to possess a weapon for an unlawful purpose (Second Degree).

Conspiracy to unlawfully possess a handgun (Second Degree).

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief by firing into a residence (Third Degree).

Three counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assaul by firing into a home with occupants (Third Degree).

Second-degree crimes in New Jersey carry up to 10 years in prison; third-degree crimes carry up to five.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Phillipsburg and receive free news updates.