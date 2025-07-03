Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist 66°

Roberts, Kelly Charged After Phillipsburg Home Shot Up

A stolen car from Pennsylvania was left at the scene of a shooting that left a New Jersey home riddled with bullets while people were inside, authorities announced on Thursday, July 3. 

Phillipsburg Police

Phillipsburg Police

 Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police Facebook
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Dorien E. Roberts, 18, of Port Murray, and Alfatir T. Kelly, 26, of Phillipsburg, were arrested after police responded to the 90th block of Mercer Street around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, June 30, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Phillipsburg Police were dispatched after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Though no victims were located, police found a stolen Pennsylvania vehicle, a handgun, and multiple bullet casings.

An investigation revealed the bullets struck a Mercer Street home nine times — while three people were inside.

Roberts and Kelly allegedly fled on foot but were later taken into custody. Both are currently being held at the Warren County Correctional Center, pending a pretrial detention hearing next week.

The duo is charged with:

  • Conspiracy to possess a weapon for an unlawful purpose (Second Degree).
  • Conspiracy to unlawfully possess a handgun (Second Degree).
  • Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief by firing into a residence (Third Degree).
  • Three counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assaul by firing into a home with occupants (Third Degree).

Second-degree crimes in New Jersey carry up to 10 years in prison; third-degree crimes carry up to five.

