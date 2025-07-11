Phillipsburg Sex Offender Made Contact With Minor: Prosecutor

James Kelly was previously convicted in the 1990s of having sex with a 14-year-old girl and later sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, according to the Morning Call.

As part of sentence, he was placed on community supervision for life, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Kelly violated the terms of his supervision by failing to refrain from initiating, establishing, or maintaining contact with any minor, authorities said.

He is currently lodged in the Warren County Correctional Center, authorities said.

