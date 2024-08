A search of Michael Weaver's home on Monday, Aug. 26, turned up two 3D printers, a 9mm handgun, thousands of rounds of multi-caliber ammunition, and equipment to manufacture such ammunition, Acting Warren County Prosecutor Anthony Picione said.

Weaver has been charged with manufacturing a firearm using a 3D printer; unlawful possession of a weapon; and certain person not to have a weapon or ammunition.

