Phillipsburg Man Fired Shots Into Residence: Prosecutor

At 2 a.m., Phillipsburg police responded to the 100 block of Lewis Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police discovered a suspect had fired two shots into a residence, authorities said. No one was injured, authorities said.

Video footage identified the shooter as Matthew Dawe, authorities said. A .40 caliber Taurus handgun was seized during a search of Dawe's residence at 108 Lewis St., authorities said.

While being processed, Dawe refused to allow lawmakers to fingerprint him.

Dawe was charged with multiple weapons offenses and aggravated assault, police said.

