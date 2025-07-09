Phillipsburg Man Assaulted Woman With Knife In Lopatcong: Prosecutor

On Monday, July 7, at 5:11 a.m., Lopatcong Township police responded to the 1000 block of Birch Lane and an investigation revealed Wayne Turpin assaulted with a woman with a knife, causing serious injuries, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

Turpin was arrested at the scene and transported to the Lopatcong Township Police Department for processing, authorities said. The victim, who was known to the suspect, was transported to St. Lukes Warren Hospital where she was treated for her injuries and later released, authorities said.

Turpin is charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities said.

