Person Airlifted After Route 78 Crash: Njsp

At 1:27 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on Route 78 West in Bethlehem Township after a Honda SUV collided with a tractor-trailer, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver of the Honda sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital, Lebron said.

An adult passenger and two juvenile passengers of the Honda sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

