At 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to Route 22 West and South Third Street after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, Lopatcong Police said. The victim later succumbed to their injuries at St. Luke's Warren Campus, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is aske to contact police at 908-859-1212.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Phillipsburg and receive free news updates.