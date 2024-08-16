Pedestrian Crash Shuts Route 22 In Lopatcong

The crash happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes, west of NJ 57, the NJDOT site says.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
A pedestrian accident shut Route 22/Memorial Parkway in Lopatcong Friday evening, Aug. 16.
