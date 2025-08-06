Partly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

NJ Man Critical After Near Drowning While Clamming: Atlantic Highlands PD

A 62-year-old Phillipsburg man is in critical condition after he was pulled from the water unconscious  near a park in Atlantic Highlands, authorities announced Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Atlantic Highlands police

Atlantic Highlands police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic Highlands Police Department
Sam Barron

At 11:37 a.m., first responders from Atlantic Highlands and Highlands responded to report of a drowning victim pulled from the water at the Popamora Point Park off the Henry Hudson Trail, Atlantic Highlands police said.

Multiple lifesaving efforts were made including CPR along with a series of shocks from a defibrillator were delivered to regain a pulse on the patient, police said.

The man is currently in the intensive care unit at a nearby hospital, police said. The man was clamming out in the bay prior to the incident, which does not appear to be suspicious, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Phillipsburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE