NJ Man Critical After Near Drowning While Clamming: Atlantic Highlands PD

At 11:37 a.m., first responders from Atlantic Highlands and Highlands responded to report of a drowning victim pulled from the water at the Popamora Point Park off the Henry Hudson Trail, Atlantic Highlands police said.

Multiple lifesaving efforts were made including CPR along with a series of shocks from a defibrillator were delivered to regain a pulse on the patient, police said.

The man is currently in the intensive care unit at a nearby hospital, police said. The man was clamming out in the bay prior to the incident, which does not appear to be suspicious, police said.

