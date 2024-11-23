Missing: Phillipsburg Police Seek Help Finding 50-Year-Old Woman

Donna Johnson, born on Feb. 22, 1974, was last seen driving a white 2019 Hyundai Elantra with New Jersey registration T72-MHN, police said. The vehicle has a memorial sticker on the rear that reads, “Always Remember. Never Forgotten. Kevin Johnson.” The car also has minor damage to the front grill, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Donna Johnson’s whereabouts or who may have seen her or her vehicle is asked to contact the Phillipsburg Police Department at 908-835-2002.

