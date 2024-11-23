Mostly Cloudy 44°

SHARE

Missing: Phillipsburg Police Seek Help Finding 50-Year-Old Woman

Phillipsburg Police are searching for a 50-year-old woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2024.

Donna Johnson

Donna Johnson

 Photo Credit: Phillipsburg PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Donna Johnson, born on Feb. 22, 1974, was last seen driving a white 2019 Hyundai Elantra with New Jersey registration T72-MHN, police said. The vehicle has a memorial sticker on the rear that reads, “Always Remember. Never Forgotten. Kevin Johnson.” The car also has minor damage to the front grill, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Donna Johnson’s whereabouts or who may have seen her or her vehicle is asked to contact the Phillipsburg Police Department at 908-835-2002.

to follow Daily Voice Phillipsburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE