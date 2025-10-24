Fair 36°

Karim Thomas Nabbed By US Marshals For Shooting: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old Newark man has become the latest person arrested for  shooting in Phillipsburg, authorities announced, Thursday Oct. 23.

 Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police Facebook
Sam Barron

Karim Thomas was apprehended by the United States Marshal’s Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Phillipsburg Police Department after being charged last month on multiple weapons offenses and aggravated assault, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, at 4:17 p.m., Phillipsburg police responded to the 100 block of Henderson Street after its ShotSpotter device detected gunshots, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Police spotted several discharged cartridge cases and bullet holes in a parked vehicle, authorities said. No injuries were reported, authorities said. 

Two juveniles, both 17, have been arrested for their involvement in the shooting, authorities said.

