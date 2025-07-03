Ghost Gun: Warren County Teen Arrested 3rd Time For Firearm Offenses, Prosecutor Says

Jared Benka-Coker, a Stewartsville resident was arrested following an investigation into a shooting that occurred in Greenwich Township on Saturday, June 7, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

A search warrant at a home in Greenwich led to the seizure of a loaded 9 mm untraceable ghost gun and 31 round high capacity magazines, authorities said.

Benka-Coker also faces charges for his role in employing minors to commit crimes along with numerous weapons charges, authorities said. Two juveniles from Pennsylvania were also arrested for their involvement in the Greenwich shooting, authorities said.

This is Benka-Coker’s third gun related offense since November last year, facing prior charges for incidents that occurred in Greenwich and Phillipsburg.

Benka-Coker is currently lodged in the Warren County Correctional Center i

Click here to follow Daily Voice Phillipsburg and receive free news updates.