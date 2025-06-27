Fugitive Charged In Triple Stabbing That Left 1 Critical In Phillipsburg, Prosecutor Says

Marquis W. Pierce was stopped by police who responded to the Brainard Street home around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, June 21, for a report of a stabbing, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Pierce was taken into custody at the scene where two victims were found with stab wounds, officials said. One had life-threatening injuries and a third victim was later found and taken to the hospital for treatment, authorities said,

All of the parties involved in the incident were known to each other, authorities said. Pierce also had an active warrant from Easton, Pennsylvania.

Pierce was charged with the following, according to a complaint warrant:

attempted homicide (1st degree)

aggravated assault (1 count, 2nd degree)

aggravated assault (2 counts, 3rd degree)

unlawful possession of a weapon (3rd and 4th degrees)

fugitive from justice (warrant out of Easton, PA)

Pierce is being held at the Warren County Correctional Center, authorities said. His prior past offenses include multiple counts of simple assault between 2010 and 2023, as well as possession of controlled dangerous substances, including marijuana and analog substances, the NJ Courts site shows.

He has also been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, defiant trespassing, and violations involving failure to appear in court. Additional charges include abandonment of a vehicle, unsafe operation of a vehicle, and various motor vehicle infractions such as driving with fictitious plates, careless driving, and speeding.

His case history spans several municipalities, including Phillipsburg, Pohatcong, Hackettstown, New Brunswick, Greenwich, and Mansfield, with numerous warrants issued and later recalled over time.

