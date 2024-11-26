Partly Cloudy 58°

Alpha Kayaker, 35, Found Floating In Quarry Dies

A 35-year-old man died after being pulled from the water near a privately-owned quarry over the weekend in New Jersey, authorities said.

Alpha Quarry.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Troopers responded to the Alpha Quarry at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 24, following a report of a kayaker in distress. 

Local police and fire departments located the victim, identified as Justin Lusk, of Alpha, floating in the water, Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said. Lusk was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under active investigation, and no additional details have been released.

