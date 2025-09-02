6-Hour Standoff Ends In Arrest In Phillipsburg Man's Arrest: Prosecutor

On Friday, Aug. 29, at approximately 4:45 a.m., officers responded to Manor Road in Pohatcong for a report of a person who was physically assaulted and threatened with a firearm, Acting Warren County Prosecutor Jessica L. Cardone said in a release.

The suspect, identified as Ian M. Walker, 50, of Phillipsburg, was known to the victim, Cardone said. Officers made repeated attempts to contact Walker, but he refused to exit the residence. Due to the nature of the call, tactical units were deployed to take control of the scene, Cardone said.

After about six hours and repeated attempts at communication, Walker came out of the residence and was arrested, Cardone said. He was lodged in the Warren County Correctional Center pending his first court appearance.

A search warrant was executed at the home, and investigators found multiple firearms and ammunition, Cardone said.

Walker was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Cardone said.

The investigation was conducted by the Pohatcong Township Police Department with assistance from the New Jersey State Police Technical Response Bureau, NJSP Crisis Negotiation Team, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, the Warren County Tactical Response Team, and police from Lopatcong, Greenwich, and Washington townships.

