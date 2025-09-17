$48 Million Worth Of Marijuana, THC Seized In Warren County: Njsp

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, the Mobile Safe Freight Unit conducted a commercial vehicle inspection on I-78 East in Greenwich Township, Warren County, on a tractor-trailer operated by Vethanayagam Venches, New Jersey State Police said.

While conducting the inspection, the odor of marijuana was present along with indicators of trafficking activity, police said. A subsequent search of the trailer led to the seizure of approximately 7,645 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, 44,456 THC vape cartridges, 9,572 packages of THC gummies, 59 liters of cannabis resin, and 83 THC-infused cigarette packages, police said.

Venches, 45 and Mohamed Nawshad, 48, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and conspiracy, police said. They were both lodged in the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing, police said.

