2nd Teen Arrested For Phillipsburg Shooting: Police

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, at 4:17 p.m., Phillipsburg police responded to the 100 block of Henderson Street after its ShotSpotter device detected gunshots, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Police spotted several discharged cartridge cases and bullet holes in a parked vehicle, authorities said. No injuries were reported, authorities said. A 17-year-old was arrested Friday and faces numerous charges, authorities said.

The other 17-year-old is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of a weapon, conspiracy to commit possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities said. They turned themselves into the Phillipsburg Police Department, authorities said.

