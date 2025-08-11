17-Year-Old Fired Gunshots In Phillipsburg: Prosecutor

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, at 4:17 p.m., Phillipsburg police responded to the 100 block of Henderson Street after its ShotSpotter device detected gunshots, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Police spotted several discharged cartridge cases and bullet holes in a parked vehicle, authorities said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Video footage identified a 17-year-old as the perpetrator, authorities said.

The juvenile was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, failure to possess a permit to carry a handgun and criminal mischief, authorities said.

