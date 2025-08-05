Wrong Way DUI Perth Amboy Driver Involved In Crash That Killed Cyclist: Police

At 9:54 a.m., Anthony Velazquez was driving a 2016 Acura IDX east on West North Avenue when he entered the opposite lane of travel and crashed into a 2022 Ford Transit van traveling west, Westfield police said.

The crash caused the Ford to overturn and onto the cyclist, who was traveling west on his bicycle along the side of the roadway, police said.

The bicyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Velazquez was initially arrested at the scene for driving under the influence, police said.

Following a further investigation, he was charged with death by auto and two counts of assault by auto, police said.

