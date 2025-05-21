Perth Amboy Service Tech Kelvin Espinal Dies At 36

A service technician at C&C Lift Truck, Espinal lived a quiet and humble life, always giving kindness and unconditional love to both people and pets, his obituary reads.

He is survived by his parents, Cruz and Juan, his siblings, Esther, Edwin, Arelis, Juan Jr., Tania, Greilyn and Patric, his cat Tux, and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary.

A fundraiser has been established to help pay for his funeral costs. As of Wednesday, May 21, more than $10,000 has been raised.

"The most selfless young man with the biggest heart," Diomaris Collado, who organized the fundraiser said. "To know Kelvin was to know a kind and gentle soul. He accepted and cared for everyone and would answer any call at any time for anyone who needed help. He will be deeply missed but will forever remain in our hearts and memory. Our little peaceful angel."

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 23, at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, his obituary reads. He will be buried at Alpine Cemetery, according to his obituary.

