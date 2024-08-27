Perth Amboy Motorcyclist Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash, Investigators Say

Michael Fernandez, 25, died in the three-vehicle crash on Friday, Aug. 23, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a news release. Perth Amboy police were called to the scene near the intersection of Kamm Road and Route 35 (Convery Boulevard) at around 5:55 p.m.

Investigators said Fernandez was turning onto Route 35 when he was struck by a sedan, which also crashed into another vehicle. Fernandez was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital with serious injuries and he was pronounced dead at the New Brunswick hospital.

The man who drove the sedan was the only person in the car. He was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released later in the evening.

All three people in the third vehicle were brought to Raritan Bay Medical Center. They were treated at the Perth Amboy hospital and released later in the evening.

A GoFundMe page in Fernandez's memory had raised more than $12,100 from at least 104 donations as of Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Anyone with information about the crash or surveillance video should call the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3837 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3354.

