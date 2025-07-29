Perth Amboy Man Killed In Route 35 Motorcycle Crash ID'd As Devoted Father Of Two

Cappa, a married father of two, is being remembered for his devotion to his family, according to his obituary from the Novak Funeral Home website.

A lifelong Perth Amboy resident, Cappa graduated from Perth Amboy High School in 2007 and later worked as a manager at Edison Lock-Up storage facility, his obituary reads. When he wasn't working, Cappa loved horror movies, BMX riding and spending time with his family, according to his obituary.

On Thursday, July 24, officers responded to Route 35 near Stop and Shop and found Cappa off the roadway, Keyport police said.

Cappa was operating a 2011 Suzuki Hayabusa when he lost control of the bike, police said. He was pronounced dead at Bayshore Hospital, police said. Cappa was wearing a helmet, police said.

Cappa is survived by his wife, Melissa, his daughters, Leilani and Charli, his parents, Milagros and Roberto and his stepfather, Sergio, his siblings, Michael, Karina, Ana-Alicia, Keanu, Jessica, Jacklyn, his grandmother Alma and numerous other family members and friends, his obituary reads.

"Robert touched the lives of everyone who knew him," according to his obituary. "His unwavering devotion to his family was evident in every moment he shared with them.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Novak Funeral Home in Perth Amboy and the funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 31 at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic church.

