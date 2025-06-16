Perth Amboy Arsonist Set Fire With Infant Inside Home: Middlesex County Prosecutor

On Tuesday, June 10, at 10:09 p.m., first responders responded to a blaze on Prospect Street, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Larry Cattano said.

Five people, a 25-year-old man, 25-year-old woman, 29-year- old man, 49-year-old woman and a 2-month-old infant girl, were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation, authorities said.

An investigation determined that Gerardo Rosario-Vasquez unlawfully entered the building and set fire to the structure, authorities said.

Rosario-Vasquez was charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson and home invasion, authorities said.

He is in custody at a local hospital, authorities said.

