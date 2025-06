At 10:33 a.m., authorities responded to a residential daycare on McKeon Street after receiving a 911 distress call about an unresponsive baby, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano said.

The baby was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

