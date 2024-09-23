DUI Perth Amboy Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Motorcyclist, 25: Prosecutor

Jorge Lopez surrendered to local police on Friday, Sept. 20, and was charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, DUI, and other motor vehicle offenses, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Lopez was behind the wheel of a sedan that struck Michael Fernandez, 25, of Perth Amboy, who was found lying in the roadway at Kamm Road and Convery Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Aug. 23, Ciccone previously said.

Fernandez was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. He had been trying to turn onto Convery Boulevard when he was struck by Lopez, who also struck another motorist causing minor injuries, according to police.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Savoia of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3837 or Detective Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3354.

A GoFundMe for Fernandez's family raised more than $12,000. His obituary on the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home website says he'd been employed by Interstate Waste in Old Bridge for many years.

