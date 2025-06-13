Arsonist Arrested After Infant, 4 Others Seriously Burned In Perth Amboy Fire: Prosecutor

The blaze broke out around 10:09 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, at a residence on Prospect Street, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Larry Cattano.

Firefighters from the Perth Amboy Fire Department, along with officials from the Middlesex County and Perth Amboy Fire Marshal’s Offices, responded and were able to put out the flames.

Inside the home were five victims: a 25-year-old man, 25-year-old woman, 29-year-old man, 49-year-old woman, and a 2-month-old baby, all from Perth Amboy, officials said. All five were hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.

No firefighters or police officers were injured in the incident.

An investigation led by Detective Pablo Vargas of the Perth Amboy Police Department and Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that Gerardo Rosario-Vasquez, 46, of Perth Amboy, “unlawfully entered the building and set fire to the structure.”

Rosario-Vasquez has been charged with:

First-degree attempted murder

Second-degree aggravated arson

First-degree home invasion

He is currently in custody at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston, authorities said.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vargas at 732-324-3805 or Detective Schroeck at 732-745-4054.

