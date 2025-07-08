5-Year-Old Girl Shot Inside Perth Amboy Home

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, July 7, at a Perth Amboy residence on Cortlandt Street, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the home and discovered a 5-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

No suspects had been arrested as of Tuesday evening, July 8.

Additional details, including what led up to the shooting and the extent of the child’s injuries, were not immediately available. Investigators said there is no threat to the community at large.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area is urged to contact Detective Robert Torres of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3802 or Detective Olivia Ankudowicz of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8083.

