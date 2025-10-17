Two Teens Arrested For Pennsauken Shooting, Robbery: Police

On Monday, Oct. 13 at 3:03 p.m., Pennsauken police responded to a shooting and found an 18-year-old man who had been shot during a robbery, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Pennsauken Police Chief Phil Olivo said.

The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was treated and released, authorities said,

An investigation determined Jacquae Roberts, an 18-year-old Camden resident and a 17-year-old boy from Pennsauken were responsible and they were arrested and charged with attempted murder, robbery and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said.

