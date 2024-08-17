Overcast 71°

Pennsauken Motorcyclist, 25, Killed When SUV Tries Changing Lanes On I-76, Police Say

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 76 Friday night, Aug. 16 in Camden County, authorities said.

A Chevrolet SUV was making a lane change in front of Ryan Gaskill, of Pennsauken, who was heading south on the interstate at milepost 1.1 in Gloucester around 9:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Gaskill hit the brakes of the Suzuki, causing the motorcycle to overturn, ejecting and killing him.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained on scene. The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available. 

