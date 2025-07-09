Pennsauken Funeral Attendant, 72, Dies, Remembered As Devoted Family Fan, Animal Lover

Peirce was a lifelong Pennsauken resident, graduating from Pennsauken High School in 1970, his obituary reads. He worked as a corrections officer at Riverfront State Prison in Camden for over 20 years and then worked as a part-time funeral attendant at Falco/Caruso and Leonard Funeral Home, according to his obituary.

Peirce loved playing softball, going bowling and fishing, and also enjoyed trips to the racetrack and casino, his obituary reads. He was a diehard Eagles and Phillies fan, who also loved animals and nature, frequently watching Dr. Pol on Nat Geo Wild.

His family, his two children and four grandchildren, always came first.

"He beamed with pride at every accomplishment of his daughters and grandchildren, always cheering them on with boundless love and support," his daughter Andrea Meyers wrote in his obituary. "He had a generous heart, always putting others before himself, and caring for those who needed it."

He is survived by his daughters Andrea and Dana, his grandchildren Madison, Vanessa, Ethan and Zachary, his sister Lynn, and his longtime companion Florence, his obituary reads.

"He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, resilience, and love that will be cherished by all who knew him," Meyers wrote. "Though he has departed this world, his spirit will live on in every story told, every game watched, every fishing line cast, and every memory shared. He was deeply loved, and will never be forgotten."

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a funeral will be held Friday, July 11 at 11 a.m. at Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home.

