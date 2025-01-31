DUI Tractor Trailer Driver Slams Into Route 73 Gentleman's Club In Pennsauken, Hotel: Cops

The crash happened around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Riviera Motor Inn / Club 21Twenty on Route 73, according to the Pennsauken Police Department.

The truck, driven by 24-year-old Nodar Bulia, slammed into the building and multiple vehicles in the parking lot, police said. One on-site employee sustained injuries during the incident, though the severity was not immediately disclosed.

Bulia was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault and four counts of third-degree criminal mischief. He was later taken to the Camden County Jail, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Det. Aviles at (856) 488-0080 ext. 2412 or D/Sgt. DiCamillo at (856) 488-0080 ext. 2402.

