Overcast 64°

SHARE

Dog, Cat Killed In Pennsauken Fire

Two pets were killed in a fire in Pennsauken on Tuesday evening, Sept. 9, authorities said.

A fire killed a cat and a dog in Pennsauken

A fire killed a cat and a dog in Pennsauken

 Photo Credit: Pennsauken Fire Department
Sam Barron

The fire occurred on the 8300 block of Stockton Avenue, the Pennsauken Fire Department said and required the assistance of several other departments. No other injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation, firefighters said.

Lynnel Coats said in a facebook group dedicated to Pennsauken that the fire occurred in a home her family had owned since 1983 and that her sister's dog and cat were killed.

"I want to personally thank the fire departments, the police department, the Red Cross, the EMTs.," Coates wrote. "Also all of the neighbors that came out offering help. Pennsauken really showed us love. Thank you all again."

to follow Daily Voice Pennsauken-Merchantville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE