Salem County Teens Crash Stolen Car During Wild Police Chase In DE, Troopers Say

A 14-year-old from Penns Grove and a 16-year-old from Deepwater were given several felony charges, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The teens were taken into custody after the chase in New Castle, DE, on Sunday, Dec. 29.

A white 2012 Kia Optima with New Jersey plates was spotted by Delaware troopers near Route 1 South and Christiana Road at around 4:50 p.m. A quick computer check revealed the car was reported stolen earlier that day to Carneys Point police.

Troopers tried to stop the Kia but it sped away, tearing across a front lawn on Lanford Road and nearly hitting a pedestrian before crashing into a mailbox. The Kia continued leading police on the chase before colliding with a Nissan Maxima at the intersection of North Dupont Highway and School Lane.

The Penns Grove boy ran away from the crashed car but troopers captured him. The Deepwater boy remained in the car and was arrested.

The Nissan driver was brought to a nearby hospital. They were expected to survive their injuries.

A search of the stolen Kia uncovered screwdrivers, gloves, and damage to the steering column and ignition. The evidence was consistent with a nationwide trend of Kia vehicles stolen using basic tools.

The Penns Grove boy was charged with:

Receiving stolen property over $1,500

Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony

Wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony

Possession of burglar tools

Second-degree conspiracy

Disregarding a police officer signal

Second-degree reckless endangering

Two counts of criminal mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000

Criminal mischief under $1,000

Resisting arrest

Third-degree vehicular assault

Two counts of third-degree criminal trespass

Reckless driving

Driving without a valid license

Several additional traffic violations

The Deepwater boy was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of burglar tools, and second-degree conspiracy. He was released to a guardian on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

The 14-year-old was held at the New Castle County Detention Center on a $21,500 secured bond.

