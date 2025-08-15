Pemberton Man Who Worked With Kids Solicited Nude Photos From Young Boys Online: Prosecutor

Kristopher Trela would engage with underage males on Discord, Instagram and Snapchat, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said. He would claim to

be an underage female and send explicit pictures and videos, then ask the recipients to send videos of themselves masturbating. The investigation further revealed that Trela had additional conversations with others where he requested child sexual abuse material, which he then traded with adult males, Bradshaw said.

At the time of his arrest, Trela was working as an employee of the Champions Before- and AfterSchool Care Program, which serves students enrolled in Southampton Township Schools and also operates a summer camp, Bradshaw said. None of the videos found in Trela’s possession involved students from the Champions program, Bradshaw said. The company said he had been terminated.

Trela is charged with manufacturing child sexual abuse material, distributing child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material with intent to distribute, debauching the morals of a child, distribution of obscenity to minors and possession of child sexual abuse material, Bradshaw said.

