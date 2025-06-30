Man Killed In Pemberton Crash: Police

At 9:43 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 700 block of Magnolia Road, after a 1991 white Ford F350 traveling eastbound crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2002 gray Lexus I-300, Pemberton Township police said.

The driver of the Lexus, Jason Kozuch was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Ford, a 45-year-old Browns Mills man sustained injuries to the lower part of his body and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. A passenger in the Lexus was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condiiton, police said.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

