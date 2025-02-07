Mostly Cloudy 44°

SHARE

Child Struck By Car In Pemberton: Police

A child was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Pemberton on the morning of Friday, Feb. 7, authorities said.

Pemberton Township police

Pemberton Township police

 Photo Credit: Pemberton Police Facebook
Sam Barron

At 7:28 a.m., officers responded to Rancocas Lane and Weymouth Road for a crash involving a pedestrian, Pemberton police said. The juvenile was struck when the vehicle was attempting to make a left turn on Rancocas Lane, police said.

The juvenile sustained an injury to her leg and was transported to Cooper University Medical Center for further treatment, police said. The incident remains under investigation, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Pemberton-Browns Mills and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE