Child Struck By Car In Pemberton: Police

At 7:28 a.m., officers responded to Rancocas Lane and Weymouth Road for a crash involving a pedestrian, Pemberton police said. The juvenile was struck when the vehicle was attempting to make a left turn on Rancocas Lane, police said.

The juvenile sustained an injury to her leg and was transported to Cooper University Medical Center for further treatment, police said. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

