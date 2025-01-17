'You Know Who I Am': Paulsboro Councilman Flips Out On Cop During Traffic Stop (Video)

The footage shared by NJ Advance Media shows the traffic stop involving Paulsboro Councilman Theodore Holloway at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Penn Line Road and Wes Adams Street in the borough. Holloway immediately becomes agitated when the officer pulls him over.

"You can't be serious!" Holloway yells.

Holloway threatened the officer, saying he would talk to Police Chief Gary Kille about the stop.

"I'm the one that hired you!" Holloway exclaimed. "You're not pulling over a random, you're pulling over an elected official. I'm your boss!"

In between a string of curse words, Holloway continues to try to wield his influence over the police officer.

"He's freaking out," the police officer said while in his car. "I don't know what's going on here."

When a supervising officer showed up, Holloway again attempted to pull rank.

"You know who I am," Holloway said. "Why you treat me like I'm some (string of expletives). You're wasting the taxpayer money that I pay you guys to do."

Holloway was issued a citation for driving with an expired registration. His registration had expired last year, the officer said.

The New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association President Peter Andreyev issued a statement calling for Holloway to resign.

“The bullying we witnessed on this body camera should also raise real questions for the public about Councilman Holloway’s behavior," Andreyev said.

"If he can so casually threaten an officer for simply doing his job, then it is a fair question to wonder where else he is flaunting his power and position. I am calling on Councilman Holloway to resign today for the good of the public he swore to serve, but nothing we saw on the body camera footage would lead me to believe he possesses the level of self-awareness required to come to that decision on his own.”

Holloway and Paulsboro Mayor John Giovannitti did not respond to immediate requests for comment. Holloway has served on the council for more than 10 years, according to his LinkedIn.

To view the footage, click here.

