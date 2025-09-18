On Monday, Sept. 15 at 9:35 a.m., Philipsburg police responded to the 100 block of Fox Street on a report of shots fired within a residence, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Rashad McCaskill fired a weapon inside the residence following a verbal argument and was seen exiting the scene when police arrived, authorities said. The bullet shot by McCaskill traveled through an exterior wall into a neighboring residence where it was lodged in an interior wall, authorities said.

A loaded Glock 9mm handgun and high capacity magazine were recovered from the scene, authorities said.

McCaskill is charged with multiple weapons offenses, criminal mischief and hindering apprehension, authorities said.

