Paterson Teen Charged In Killing Over Gold Chain: Prosecutor

The charges stem from a May 11, shooting near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Lafayette Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Saturday, June 7.

Police say the victim, Rulsy Mata Sosa, also of Paterson, was approached by three individuals who tried to steal his gold chain. One of them fired a gun, hitting Sosa. He was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen was one of the people involved, prosecutors said.

“The juvenile is charged with acts of juvenile delinquency that would constitute the crimes of Felony Murder, first degree; Murder, first degree; Robbery, first degree; and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, second degree, if he were an adult,” the prosecutor's office said

The suspect was taken into custody on June 6, and remains in detention pending court proceedings. The case has been referred to Passaic County Family Court, Juvenile Part, for further review.

“The investigation revealed three individuals approached the victim and attempted to take his gold chain. One of the individuals discharged a firearm, striking the victim,” authorities said

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO, or submit a tip at pcponj.org.

