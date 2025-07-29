Paterson Man Shoots Himself In Parked Car, Faces Weapons Charges: Haledon Police

Charles L. Smith, 44, is facing two second-degree weapons charges after the self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 20th block of Church Street around 11:31 p.m. Sunday, July 27, Haledon Police said.

Smith was taken into custody Monday morning, July 28, by Haledon detectives in Paterson, police said. He was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and being a certain person not to have weapons. He was transferred to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Holding Facility and is awaiting a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court, police said.

Chief Angelo J. Daniele said the incident was isolated and posed no ongoing threat.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Steven Guzman at sguzman@haledonpd.org or call 973-790-4444.

