Cirilo Tello sexually abused the child on multiple occasions between October 2020 and October 2022 at a residence in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said. The victim's brother was present during the assaults, Valdes said.

A jury convicted Tello of two counts of sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Valdes said.

Tello will be sentenced next month, Valdes said.

