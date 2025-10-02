Paterson Man Arrested At Same Corner Where Teen Was Shot, Prosecutor Says

Anthony Moore, 43, of Paterson, was taken into custody near Park Avenue and Summer Street, the same location where the Aug. 4 shooting occurred, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer-in-Charge Patrick Murray.

Authorities said police responded around 10:39 p.m. that night to reports of gunfire and found a 19-year-old Newark man suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment. A potential crime scene was located in the area.

Moore is charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree unlawful weapons possession, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree certain persons not to have a weapon, third-degree hindering apprehension, and fourth-degree high-capacity magazine.

If convicted, Moore faces up to 20 years in state prison on the attempted murder charge, with 85 percent of the sentence to be served before parole eligibility under the No Early Release Act, prosecutors said.

Moore was ordered held pending trial. The investigation is active and ongoing. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or the Paterson Police Shooting Investigation Unit at 973-321-1342.

