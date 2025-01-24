Paterson Gunman Arrested Along Route 46: Cops

Dandre Jacobus was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, Jan. 23, by the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Task Force at Liberty Street and Route 46 in South Hackensack, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer-in-Charge Patrick Murray.

The charges stem from a Dec. 29, 2024, shooting that occurred at approximately 1:09 p.m. in the area of Highland Street and Park Place in Paterson. Officers responding to reports of gunfire located a 28-year-old Paterson man who had been shot. The victim was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators identified Jacobus as the alleged shooter and charged him with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree certain person not to possess a weapon.

Prosecutors have filed a motion for pretrial detention, which will be scheduled before a Superior Court judge. The investigation remains active, and authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, or the Paterson Police Shooting Investigation Unit at 973-321-1342.

